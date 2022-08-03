Bicyclists frustrated over obstructed bike lanes in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bicyclists in Charlotte are frustrated by often seeing bike lanes filled with cars.

A space not meant for parking, but drivers are doing it anyway.

You may think it’s okay to park there, but it can actually be dangerous for bikers.

Charlotte biker Ry Elkins shot videos this week in which you can see a line of cars in both directions of Tuckaseegee Road, and more cars in the bike lane on Wesley Village Road.

“So it’s just really annoying,” Elkins said. “So I actually got hit by a car on my bike about three weeks ago while I was in a bike lane, so you know getting out into traffic is pretty nerve racking.”

Elkins said that especially when there’s a line of cars piled up, it makes it a lot more unsafe to ride.

He and friends have documented their struggle to get around cars in photos.

“Any time I come up to a bike lane I can almost expect at some point for it to be obstructed,” Elkins said.

Another biker, Shawna Wood, has encountered similar problems.

“Well, it’s frustrating because it’s supposed to be a designated lane, and it creates a potentially, a very dangerous situation,” Wood said.

Elkins said that for a lot of his friends, the bike is their only means of transportation, and not having clear bike lanes puts their lives in danger.

“Every time that I’ve contacted the City of Charlotte, if it’s a Charlotte vehicle like a City of Charlotte vehicle, they say, they’ll take care of it, but if it’s like a personal vehicle or a delivery vehicle, they tell me to call 911, and obviously using up police resources and all the other kinds of resources on something like this isn’t really the best idea,” Elkins said.

WBTV reached out to the City of Charlotte this morning for an interview about enforcement of clear bike lanes.

They said they reached out to CDOT who reached out to CMPD attorneys.

We are still waiting for a statement.

