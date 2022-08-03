NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Baby found dead at motel in Houston

One person was taken into custody and homicide detectives are interviewing people they believe...
One person was taken into custody and homicide detectives are interviewing people they believe are connected to the case.(KTRK via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) – Police in Houston are investigating after a child was found dead at a motel.

The child was found around 3 p.m. Tuesday at a Motel Six.

One person was taken into custody and homicide detectives are interviewing people they believe are connected to the case.

No details about the child’s age, gender or relationship to the person taken into custody were released.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos from the car break-in at the Morrison Family YMCA in Ballantyne
Ballantyne woman wants more security patrols after car broken into at gym
Bullet holes in northeast Charlotte home
‘It’s not safe’: Woman shot while sleeping in her own bed in northeast Charlotte
It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight
Drowning
Ski boat incident leads to drowning, officials say
A passenger was fined $1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins and a croissant were found in their...
Flight passenger fined nearly $1,900 after McMuffins found in luggage

Latest News

President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden continues to test positive for COVID-19
The McKinney Fire has killed at least two people, forced thousands of others to evacuate and...
Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town
A puppy was rescued from the rubble of the McKinney wildfire in northern California. (KCRA, AIO...
Puppy rescued from northern California wildfire rubble
The former Eastland Mall site will now be known as Eastland Yards. An official groundbreaking...
Old Eastland Mall site being redeveloped as ‘Eastland Yards’
Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’