Spring Street lane closure for Novi construction in downtown Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Contractors will temporarily close one lane of Spring Street SW on Wednesday, August 3, from approximately 2 a.m. to 12 p.m. for continued work on the Novi Rise property, located directly behind City Hall. The Novi Rise property is one of three residential and mixed-use Novi projects underway that will enhance Downtown Concord as a destination for high-performance living, dining, and entertainment.

The lane closure is necessary to allow contractors to complete the final concrete pour for the podium deck of the Novi Rise property. Contractors will utilize flaggers during the lane closure to allow traffic to continue through Spring Street SW, however, drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route if possible. Motorists are advised to stay alert and exercise caution during the closure as it is an active work zone. Carolina Courts will remain accessible from Spring Street SW during the closure.

Drivers are also reminded that Barbrick Avenue SW remains closed for work on the new Downtown Streetscape. City officials broke ground on the streetscape project in June. The project will give Concord’s charming downtown district even more curb appeal and pave the way for new dining, shopping and entertainment experiences.

Background

The Novi Rise property is one of three residential and mixed-use projects underway in Downtown Concord by Lansing Melbourne Group (LMG). In August 2021, LMG broke ground on three major developments – Novi Rise, Novi Flats, and Novi Lofts – which together represent an estimated $70 million of private investment in downtown. The Novi Rise property will be the largest of the three projects and represents an estimated $38.5 million in private investment. The project will include 167 units including studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments with underground parking and retail space on the street level.

For more information on all of the development underway in Downtown Concord, including a live view of construction progress, visit concorddowntown.com.

