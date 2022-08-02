NC DHHS Flu
Ski boat incident leads to drowning, officials say

The person’s name is being withheld.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Division is investigating a drowning Tuesday at Lake Norman.

Officials say the incident happened around 9 a.m. at the Hager’s Creek Access Area of Lake Norman around Mooresville.

Details are limited, but they say the incident involved a ski boat and resulted in the drowning.

WBTV is working to confirm more details.

