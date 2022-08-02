Samaritan’s Purse to help with recovery efforts after deadly Ky. flooding

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) – Members of Samaritan’s Purse, the Boone-based nonprofit, are responding to Breathitt County, Ky., to help after deadly flooding.

At least 37 people have died and hundreds are still missing. Five days ago, heavy rain swamped Kentucky’s mountain communities.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told residents that state officials are working to help residents in their time of need.

This is the second time Samaritan’s Purse volunteers have been to Breathitt County recently. They also deployed there last year for flooding.

Additionally, Disaster Relief Units will also arrive Tuesday in hard-hit Floyd County, Ky., to begin mudding out houses and removing debris, a news release stated.

Samaritan’s Purse is also asking for volunteers to help in the relief effort. Those interested in assisting Kentucky flood victims can sign up on the organization’s website.

People can also contribute money to disaster relief.

