Rowan Sheriff investigating road rage shooting incident involving college student

The incident happened on Old Beatty Ford Road on Thursday morning.
The incident happened on Old Beatty Ford Road on Thursday morning.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 22-year-old Pfeiffer University student says that the driver of a car that he was behind while driving through eastern Rowan County fired several shots at him.

According to the report, the incident happened on Thursday, July 29, just before 11:00 a.m. The student was driving to Asheville and was traveling on Old Beatty Ford Road driving behind a light colored Honda Accord. The student admitted that he may have been “following too closely.”

The student said that the driver of the Honda “brake checked” him three times, meaning that the Honda driver hit the brakes while the student’s Jeep Cherokee was close behind him.

The student said that he eventually passed the Honda, but that when he stopped at the intersection of Rockwell Road and Old Beatty Ford Road to make a turn, that the Honda driver pulled to the shoulder of the road and then fired three shots from his window.

The student was not injured and the Jeep was not damaged. The student managed to get a license tag number for the Honda. Deputies say they went to the house that matched the address of the owner of the Honda, but that no one was home and the car was not there.

Deputies say this is an ongoing investigation.

