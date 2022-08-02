New streak of 90-degree weather about to begin
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a welcome break from the torrid heat Monday, with afternoon temperatures only in the middle 80s, it’s back to reality today.
- Higher heat and humidity for the midweek
- Low rain chances next couple of days
- Higher storm chance over the weekend
High temperatures will jump back into the middle 90s with the heat index nearing 100 degrees this afternoon. Rain chances look to be quite low today with no more than a 20% chance for a stray thunderstorm.
Morning lows in the low 70s and afternoon highs in the mid-90s will continue through the midweek period, with low rain chances again Wednesday, inching up just a bit by Thursday.
Storm coverage picks up and high temperatures drop slightly by the end of the work week and weekend. Highs will back down to near 90 degrees with scattered storms back in the forecast Friday through Sunday.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
