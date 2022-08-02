Man charged with murder after roommate fight left one dead in York Co.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The York Police Department has charged a man with murder for a homicide that took place last week during a roommate altercation.

The incident took place around 10:50 p.m. on July 25 at 12 Hill Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they located 61-year-old Ira Hayes exiting the end of the driveway with a two-by-four with blood and a visible injury.

Officers then found 64-year-old Thomas Harris laying on the ground with multiple injuries and blood covering his entire body.

Hayes and Harris were roommates and had been physically fighting one another. Both were transported to the hospital and Harris died from his injuries.

After an investigation and autopsy results, Hayes was charged with murder and located just after 2 p.m. on Monday in the same neighborhood. He was booked into the York County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing.

Anyone with information should call the York Police Department at 803-684-4141, Crime Stoppers of York County at 877-409-4321, or submit their tip online at crimestoppersofyorkcounty.com.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.