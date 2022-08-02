NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Man charged with murder after roommate fight left one dead in York Co.

Ira Hayes
Ira Hayes(York County Police)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The York Police Department has charged a man with murder for a homicide that took place last week during a roommate altercation.

The incident took place around 10:50 p.m. on July 25 at 12 Hill Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they located 61-year-old Ira Hayes exiting the end of the driveway with a two-by-four with blood and a visible injury.

Officers then found 64-year-old Thomas Harris laying on the ground with multiple injuries and blood covering his entire body.

Hayes and Harris were roommates and had been physically fighting one another. Both were transported to the hospital and Harris died from his injuries.

After an investigation and autopsy results, Hayes was charged with murder and located just after 2 p.m. on Monday in the same neighborhood. He was booked into the York County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing.

Anyone with information should call the York Police Department at 803-684-4141, Crime Stoppers of York County at 877-409-4321, or submit their tip online at crimestoppersofyorkcounty.com.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Airplanes at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Hundreds of flights delayed, canceled coming in and out of Charlotte
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
One person killed in I-77 crash that closed northbound lanes
Bradford Bennett was charged with resist, obstruct, delay. More charges against more suspects...
Shots fired between two cars chasing each other through Salisbury and on I-85
Elizabeth Bailey arrest
Statesville teacher charged with rape, placed on house arrest after $75K bond
CMPD is investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte.
One killed in shooting at southwest Charlotte hotel

Latest News

Clover Fire Department needs volunteer firefighters
Clover Fire Department needs volunteer firefighters
Hidden Camera investigation: Half of fareboxes on Charlotte buses not working
CLT airport sees significant decrease in flight delays, cancelations on Monday compared to Sunday
Lancaster School board member exonerated after being investigated for hostile work environment...
Lancaster School board member exonerated after being investigated for hostile work environment complaint
Shots fired between two cars chasing each other through Salisbury and on I-85