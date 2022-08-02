NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

US sues Idaho over abortion law, citing medical emergencies

Attorney General Merrick Garland is seen in this file photo. Garland said the federal...
Attorney General Merrick Garland is seen in this file photo. Garland said the federal government was bringing the lawsuit, which seeks to invalidate the state’s 'criminal prohibition on providing abortions as applied to women suffering medical emergencies.'
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit that challenges Idaho’s restrictive abortion law, arguing that it would criminalize doctors who provide medically-necessary treatment that is protected under federal law.

The federal government brought the suit seeking to invalidate the state’s “criminal prohibition on providing abortions as applied to women suffering medical emergencies,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

The announcement is the first major action by the Justice Department challenging a state trigger law since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. The court’s decision has led some states to enact restrictive abortion laws and is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states in the U.S.

The Justice Department brought the suit because federal prosecutors believe Idaho’s law would force doctors to violate the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, a federal law that requires anyone coming to a medical facility for emergency treatment to be stabilized and treated, Garland said.

“Idaho’s law would make it a criminal offense for doctors to provide the emergency medical treatment that federal law requires,” Garland said.

Idaho, like many Republican-led states, has several anti-abortion laws on the books, creating a legal quagmire now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
One person killed in I-77 crash that closed northbound lanes
Elizabeth Bailey arrest
Statesville teacher charged with rape, placed on house arrest after $75K bond
Bradford Bennett was charged with resist, obstruct, delay. More charges against more suspects...
Shots fired between two cars chasing each other through Salisbury and on I-85
Airplanes at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Hundreds of flights delayed, canceled coming in and out of Charlotte
WBTV becomes first station in the US to access high resolution radar service
WBTV becomes first station in the US to access high resolution radar service

Latest News

According to the Georgia Department of Revenue, the 11th Circuit’s ruling on HB 481, or the...
Unborn child with heartbeat can be claimed as dependent on Georgia taxes
Eastern Fence plans to create 40 new jobs and invest $10.5 million in equipment and...
Eastern Fence expanding facility in Rowan County
Burke County residents took part in a recent food distribution event.
Burke County residents sleep in their cars overnight at food distribution site
Prevent sticker shock of hidden college costs by planning ahead