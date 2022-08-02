“It’s not safe”: Woman shot while sleeping in her own bed in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman who was asleep, was suddenly awoken by gunshots, then realized she’d been shot multiple times. All this happened while in the safety of her house, in bed.

In July, CMPD said they had more than 480 cases of someone shooting into occupied property. That includes homes, businesses, and vehicles.

The bullet holes permanently mark her home on Lochway Lane in northeast Charlotte.

“I was in the bed sleeping, and I thought because I sleep with the TV on, I thought that I was hearing gunshots like on a TV. But once I got shot in my leg, I realized that it was real.”

According to the police incident report, after midnight in the early hours of Saturday, someone shot into the home.

This woman, who doesn’t want to be shown on camera, says her niece was in bed with her. That young girl was not hurt and was the one who called 911.

“Once I get on the floor, I just snatched her at the bed and drug her down on the floor and I had to crawl to the room door to open the door”

She is hiding her identity Monday night out of fear but also talking because she says people in Charlotte need to know what’s going on.

“I can’t go back there it’s not safe. It’s definitely not safe to be there.”

“How do you describe that night? For one, I must say I’m thankful because it could have been a lot worse, I could be dead, but I was terrified like it’s scary to know that somebody hurts you and you don’t even know what for and you don’t know who it is.”

She’s now using a rolling walker to get around. The injuries to her leg, are hard to see.

Other pictures are too graphic for television.

She is hoping someone comes forward and for the city’s gun violence to end.

“I can understand a person having a gun to protect themselves. Like if somebody’s breaking into their house or something to that nature, but they just go shoot up people’s houses and you don’t know who’s in there, who you are hurting, and all that kind of stuff is senseless.”

