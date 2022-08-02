NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says

Solar eruptions are seen in this file video. (Credit: NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA said the sun is getting very active, and that could cause problems here on Earth.

The space agency warned the activity level of the sun has quickly ramped up.

They said the solar cycle is not at its peak, and it is already exceeding expectations.

Scientists expect to see more solar flares and solar eruptions that could impact radio communications, navigation signals and electric power grids on Earth.

The increase in activity also could pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts, impact GPS signals and even create concerns about flight crew and passenger health on airplanes.

NASA predicted that the solar events will continue to increase from now into 2025.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
One person killed in I-77 crash that closed northbound lanes
Elizabeth Bailey arrest
Statesville teacher charged with rape, placed on house arrest after $75K bond
Bradford Bennett was charged with resist, obstruct, delay. More charges against more suspects...
Shots fired between two cars chasing each other through Salisbury and on I-85
Airplanes at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Hundreds of flights delayed, canceled coming in and out of Charlotte
WBTV becomes first station in the US to access high resolution radar service
WBTV becomes first station in the US to access high resolution radar service

Latest News

Video released by the Kentucky National Guard shows a helicopter rescue.
Video shows flood rescue in Kentucky
Video released by the Kentucky National Guard shows a helicopter rescue.
Caught on video: Rescue efforts via helicopter in Kentucky
FILE - A firefighter extinguishes flames as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County,...
Progress made in fight against California fire that killed 2
Samaritan's Purse teams are heading to portions of Kentucky hard hit by recent flooding.
Samaritan’s Purse to help with recovery efforts after deadly Ky. flooding
GRAPHIC WARNING: A Ukrainian soldier sidelined by a severe battle wound is still determined to...
GRAPHIC: Injured Ukrainian soldier explains why they fight