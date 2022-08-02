Heat returns with chance of stray storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Heat will make a fierce return this afternoon with temperatures close to 10 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Today: Very hot, stray storm

Wednesday: Few afternoon/evening storms, hot

Friday – Weekend: Scattered storms

Mostly sunny and very hot for today with high temperatures close to the mid-90s. Only a stray storm or shower is anticipated for the afternoon and evening.

A few storms will be prevalent for Wednesday afternoon and evening, otherwise very hot and humid with high temperatures near 95 degrees with heat indices close to 100 degrees.

With lower rain chances and more sunshine in the forecast Tuesday around Charlotte and the WBTV area, afternoon readings will run nearly 10 degrees warmer versus Monday. (Source: WBTV)

Intense heat continues into Thursday with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s and isolated afternoon storms.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected Friday into the weekend as high pressure off to the east helps to drive in moisture. Temperatures will gradually fall near 90 degrees for the weekend.

Have a great week!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.