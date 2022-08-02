NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Heat returns with chance of stray storms

A few storms will be prevalent for Wednesday afternoon and evening.
A few storms will be prevalent for Wednesday afternoon and evening.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Heat will make a fierce return this afternoon with temperatures close to 10 degrees warmer than yesterday.

  • Today: Very hot, stray storm
  • Wednesday: Few afternoon/evening storms, hot
  • Friday – Weekend: Scattered storms

Mostly sunny and very hot for today with high temperatures close to the mid-90s. Only a stray storm or shower is anticipated for the afternoon and evening.

A few storms will be prevalent for Wednesday afternoon and evening, otherwise very hot and humid with high temperatures near 95 degrees with heat indices close to 100 degrees.

With lower rain chances and more sunshine in the forecast Tuesday around Charlotte and the WBTV...
With lower rain chances and more sunshine in the forecast Tuesday around Charlotte and the WBTV area, afternoon readings will run nearly 10 degrees warmer versus Monday.(Source: WBTV)

Intense heat continues into Thursday with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s and isolated afternoon storms.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected Friday into the weekend as high pressure off to the east helps to drive in moisture. Temperatures will gradually fall near 90 degrees for the weekend.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great week!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
One person killed in I-77 crash that closed northbound lanes
Elizabeth Bailey arrest
Statesville teacher charged with rape, placed on house arrest after $75K bond
Bradford Bennett was charged with resist, obstruct, delay. More charges against more suspects...
Shots fired between two cars chasing each other through Salisbury and on I-85
Airplanes at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Hundreds of flights delayed, canceled coming in and out of Charlotte
WBTV becomes first station in the US to access high resolution radar service
WBTV becomes first station in the US to access high resolution radar service

Latest News

7 day forecast
Heat returns with chance of stray storms
With lower rain chances and more sunshine in the forecast Tuesday around Charlotte and the WBTV...
New streak of 90-degree weather about to begin
New streak of 90-degree weather about to begin
Hot and muggy week ahead, with daily chances for scattered storms
Hot and muggy week ahead, with daily chances for scattered storms