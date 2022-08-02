NC DHHS Flu
Gov. Cooper says canceled Atlanta music festival should come to N.C.

On Monday, organizers of Music Midtown announced the cancellation of the 2022 event, “due to circumstances beyond our control.”
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV/CBS46) – A popular Atlanta music festival has been canceled, prompting Gov. Roy Cooper to urge organizers to move it to North Carolina.

On Monday, organizers of Music Midtown announced the cancellation of the 2022 event, “due to circumstances beyond our control.”

The September festival in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park was set to feature artists such as My Chemical Romance, Future, Jack White and Fall Out Boy, among others.

A Tuesday morning tweet from Cooper said N.C. is ready to welcome Music Midtown, “to one of our amazing outdoor spaces.”

According to WBTV sister station CBS46 in Atlanta, Music Midtown artists said they were told by festival organizers the cancellation was due to gun safety concerns.

“What was communicated directly to us through various sources was because of gun safety,” said Uni Hunte with Awfbeat, set to make their Music Midtown debut in September.

Related: Atlanta’s Music Midtown 2022 canceled, gun law may be to blame

Social media rumors began Friday stating the festival would be canceled because Georgia law would prevent the festival from banning guns on the premises, according to CBS46.

The festival’s website states that “weapons or explosives of any kind” are prohibited.

