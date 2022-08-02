Gov. Cooper says canceled Atlanta music festival should come to N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV/CBS46) – A popular Atlanta music festival has been canceled, prompting Gov. Roy Cooper to urge organizers to move it to North Carolina.

On Monday, organizers of Music Midtown announced the cancellation of the 2022 event, “due to circumstances beyond our control.”

Hey Midtown fans - due to circumstances beyond our control, Music Midtown will no longer be taking place this year. We were looking forward to reuniting in September and hope we can all get back to enjoying the festival together again soon. pic.twitter.com/cI5M37UNW8 — Music Midtown (@MusicMidtown) August 1, 2022

The September festival in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park was set to feature artists such as My Chemical Romance, Future, Jack White and Fall Out Boy, among others.

A Tuesday morning tweet from Cooper said N.C. is ready to welcome Music Midtown, “to one of our amazing outdoor spaces.”

Hey, @musicmidtown! Come on up to North Carolina. We’re ready to welcome you to one of our amazing outdoor spaces to help you host a fun and safe festival. https://t.co/UCQhJ3orZA — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) August 2, 2022

According to WBTV sister station CBS46 in Atlanta, Music Midtown artists said they were told by festival organizers the cancellation was due to gun safety concerns.

“What was communicated directly to us through various sources was because of gun safety,” said Uni Hunte with Awfbeat, set to make their Music Midtown debut in September.

Social media rumors began Friday stating the festival would be canceled because Georgia law would prevent the festival from banning guns on the premises, according to CBS46.

The festival’s website states that “weapons or explosives of any kind” are prohibited.

