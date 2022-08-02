NC DHHS Flu
Earthquake reported near Blowing Rock, USGS says

No damage was reported.
An earthquake was recorded Tuesday morning near Blowing Rock, according to the United States Geological Survey.
An earthquake was recorded Tuesday morning near Blowing Rock, according to the United States Geological Survey.(MGN Image)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WBTV) - According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake occurred off of U.S. 321 just north of Blowing Rock, and south of Boone at 12:22 a.m. (EST) Tuesday. The depth of the earthquake was measured at 2.1 kilometers.

Numerous smaller magnitude earthquakes have been reported in Elgin, South Carolina, just to the northeast of Columbia, South Carolina for the past year. In that past month of July, 10 earthquakes between 1.0 to 2.3 magnitude have been felt in and around Elgin, South Carolina.

You can get real-time earthquake updates on the free WBTV Weather app, by turning on the “Earthquakes” overlay found on the radar tab.

Earthquake overlay option in the free WBTV Weather app.
Earthquake overlay option in the free WBTV Weather app.(First Alert Weather)

- WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers

