Completion date pushed back for I-77/I-40 interchange project in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A major construction project in Iredell County will take longer to complete than first anticipated.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the Interstate 77/Interstate 40 interchange is now set to be “substantially complete” by late 2023.

The original completion date was by the end of 2022.

“There have been project delays,” Marcus Thompson, with NCDOT, said “The anticipated project completion date has been shifted from winter of 2022, and the project is now expected to be substantially complete by late 2023. We are still coordinating with our contractor to figure out a specific date for completion.”

The $260 million project was started in 2012. NCDOT says this work will help improve congestion as well as safety. The interchange currently sees more than 70,000 vehicles per day, and traffic is projected to grow to 110,000 vehicles per day by 2035.

The intersection is a critical component of North Carolina’s highway system. Built in the late 1960s, the current configuration has outlived its original purpose, according to NCDOT.

The project delivery method is design-build, which means the contractor has partnered with a design firm to develop the plans and build the project.

“The first section of the project was completed in 2018 and the second section is being completed in three phases to reduce the effect on traffic,” Thompson said. “The first phase was to place temporary asphalt pavement in the median. The second phase was to shift traffic onto the temporary asphalt and construct the outside widening. The third phase is to place traffic onto the outside widening constructed under phase two to allow for the reconstruction of the existing interstate. The third phase started this spring, and this is the part of the project we expect to be substantially complete by the end of 2023.”

