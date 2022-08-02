CATS holding pop-up, virtual meetings ahead of changes to routes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Riders can give their feedback regarding the Charlotte Area Transit System’s upcoming services modifications due to bus operator shortages.

CATS is offering pop-up and virtual meetings ahead of the Monday, Aug. 15 adjustment to how often buses and the LYNX blue line runs.

The hope is the changes will improve reliability.

Tuesday’s meetings will be the first in a handful happening this week.

One will be at the Cornelius Park and Ride from 6 to 8 a.m. A second one will be held at the Davidson-Gateway Park and Ride, also from 6 to 8 a.m.

Members of the public can also attend one Wednesday at the Charlotte Transportation Center in uptown from 12 to 2 p.m., and 4 to 6 p.m.

On Thursday, from 6 to 8 a.m., there will be meetings held at Northcross Park and Ride, and the Huntersville-Gateway Park and Ride.

For those who can’t attend in person, CATS will hold two virtual meetings on Thursday on its YouTube channel. One is at 12 p.m., and the second is at 6 p.m.

The schedule changes CATS officials will be discussing start on Aug. 15, where some of the routes will be either five to 15 minutes longer.

Several CATS bus routes will run less frequently beginning Monday, Aug. 15. (Source: WBTV)

Frequencies will stay the same for some during busier hours. The Lynx Blue line will now also run every 20 minutes instead of 15.

