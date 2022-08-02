SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College’s Ralph W. Ketner School of Business celebrated its most recent Ketner MBA graduates with a recognition ceremony on July 27, acknowledging their accomplishments.

“These seven Ketner MBA graduates represent the very best of Catawba College as they embody the leadership and ideals of Ralph W. Ketner,” said Dr. Jeremiah Nelson, Assistant Professor of Management and Ketner MBA

Program Director. “Each of them completed the MBA in one year while balancing numerous professional, family, and other life commitments. That kind of work ethic and determination is uniquely Catawba, and it will serve them well as they continue to advance in their professional careers.”

Catawba’s seven summer Ketner MBA graduates are: Caroline Alexander, Zachary Alford, Alexander Elliott, Michael Hueitt, Carlos Lara, Henderson Lentz, and Mackenzie Reid.

“Becoming a part of the Catawba College community through the Ketner MBA program has allowed me to build upon my undergraduate studies while also fast tracking me for growth in my career,” shared graduate Callie (Caroline) Alexander. “As an employee of the Salisbury based grocery chain giant, Ahold Delhaize USA, I have seen the impact Catawba’s Ketner MBA has made through connections of my day to day work in the largest supply chain network on the East Coast. Thank you, Catawba!”

The Ralph W. Ketner School of Business at Catawba College launched its Masters in Business Administration program with a specialization in General Management in the fall of 2020. The 36-credit hour online program will begin offering a concentration in Healthcare Administration in fall 2023. Full-time students are able to begin in the summer or fall terms and earn their MBA in one year. Students may also choose to pursue their graduate degrees on a part-time basis, begin any semester, and graduate in less than two years.

