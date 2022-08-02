NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

72-hour SC sales tax holiday starts Friday

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Palmetto State will give shoppers the chance to save on back-to-school and other items in a 72-hour tax-free holiday this weekend.

The annual event exempts many products from the state’s 6% sales tax, the state’s Department of Revenue said. It runs from Friday through Sunday.

“With the increased cost of living, this year’s Sales Tax Holiday is a welcome relief for families,” SCDOR Director Hartley Powell said. “Everyone saves money during a tax-free holiday, particularly on back-to-school essentials.”

Tax-free items include computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, shoes, and certain bed and bath items. These tax-free items can be new or used and are eligible regardless of price.

Click here for a detailed list of tax-free items, shopping lists, and frequently asked questions at the SCDNR website.

All of the eligible items are tax-free whether you purchase them at a brick-and-mortar store or online.

Items that are not tax-free during the Sales Tax Holiday include digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, and furniture.

Last year, South Carolina shoppers bought more than $24.5 million in tax-free items during the Sales Tax Holiday.

The first Sales Tax Holiday in South Carolina made its debut in the year 2000.

Since it began, shoppers in the state have saved between $2-3 million during the annual weekend.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
One person killed in I-77 crash that closed northbound lanes
Elizabeth Bailey arrest
Statesville teacher charged with rape, placed on house arrest after $75K bond
Bradford Bennett was charged with resist, obstruct, delay. More charges against more suspects...
Shots fired between two cars chasing each other through Salisbury and on I-85
Airplanes at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Hundreds of flights delayed, canceled coming in and out of Charlotte
WBTV becomes first station in the US to access high resolution radar service
WBTV becomes first station in the US to access high resolution radar service

Latest News

Three Wayne County deputies shot while serving papers
Wayne Co. sergeant dies after Monday morning shooting
The incident happened on Old Beatty Ford Road on Thursday morning.
Rowan Sheriff investigating road rage shooting incident involving college student
Samaritan's Purse teams are heading to portions of Kentucky hard hit by recent flooding.
Samaritan’s Purse to help with recovery efforts after deadly Ky. flooding
Catawba’s seven summer Ketner MBA graduates are: Caroline Alexander, Zachary Alford, Alexander...
Catawba College’s Ralph W. Ketner School of Business celebrated its most recent Ketner MBA graduates