Two arrested, multiple cited after CMPD operation targeting dangerous bike groups

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested two people in connection with an operation targeting dangerous bike groups.

Police say the operation targeted groups of individuals behaving erratically on bicycles and motorized vehicles and participated in organized rides with dozens of participants at a time.

On July 31, CMPD officers along with Dual Sport officers from multiple divisions, the Real Time Crime Center (RTCC), and the Aviation Unit took part in a proactive patrol to confront serial offenders.

During the operation, officers observed a large group riding recklessly out of Camp North End into uptown, committing numerous traffic violations.

Richard Flood, 22 and a 15-year-old were arrested and charged with reckless driving. Flood has multiple pending felonies, including his a pedestrian with his dirt bike that caused a serious brain injury before fleeing the scene. The 15-year-old has been arrested three times, including twice in the past week.

Additionally, four citations were issued for reckless driving. Another juvenile rider’s charges were diverted through the CMPD’s Juvenile Youth Diversion Program.

Officers seized four bicycles and one dirt bike from the operation.

CMPD says the actions of this group have gone beyond reckless driving. Riders have committed violent acts including assault, armed robbery, shooting into occupied property, and assault with a deadly weapon.

CMPD is requesting the public’s help in reporting public safety issues. If citizens see these groups driving recklessly and behaving erratically, they’re asked not to engage but call 911. Tips can also be reported anonymously to Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

