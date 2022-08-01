NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Two arrested, multiple cited after CMPD operation targeting dangerous bike groups

Officers seized four bicycles and one dirt bike from the operation.
Arrests Made in Operation Targeting Dangerous Bike Groups
Arrests Made in Operation Targeting Dangerous Bike Groups(CMPD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested two people in connection with an operation targeting dangerous bike groups.

Police say the operation targeted groups of individuals behaving erratically on bicycles and motorized vehicles and participated in organized rides with dozens of participants at a time.

On July 31, CMPD officers along with Dual Sport officers from multiple divisions, the Real Time Crime Center (RTCC), and the Aviation Unit took part in a proactive patrol to confront serial offenders.

Related: CMPD: 5 people arrested, 5 bicycles seized after group disrupts traffic in Uptown

During the operation, officers observed a large group riding recklessly out of Camp North End into uptown, committing numerous traffic violations.

Richard Flood, 22 and a 15-year-old were arrested and charged with reckless driving. Flood has multiple pending felonies, including his a pedestrian with his dirt bike that caused a serious brain injury before fleeing the scene. The 15-year-old has been arrested three times, including twice in the past week.

Related: CMPD targets aggressive bike riders causing ‘havoc on the streets of Charlotte’

Additionally, four citations were issued for reckless driving. Another juvenile rider’s charges were diverted through the CMPD’s Juvenile Youth Diversion Program.

Officers seized four bicycles and one dirt bike from the operation.

CMPD says the actions of this group have gone beyond reckless driving. Riders have committed violent acts including assault, armed robbery, shooting into occupied property, and assault with a deadly weapon.

CMPD is requesting the public’s help in reporting public safety issues. If citizens see these groups driving recklessly and behaving erratically, they’re asked not to engage but call 911. Tips can also be reported anonymously to Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Airplanes at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Hundreds of flights delayed, canceled coming in and out of Charlotte
Bradford Bennett was charged with resist, obstruct, delay. More charges against more suspects...
Shots fired between two cars chasing each other through Salisbury and on I-85
CMPD is investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte.
One killed in shooting at southwest Charlotte hotel
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
One person killed in I-77 crash that closed northbound lanes
Van Gogh Exhibit
Camp North End responds to heat complaints at popular exhibits

Latest News

Featuring Katy Ryan
24 Hours of Booty Starts Tonight
Board member Melvin Stroble
Lancaster School board member exonerated after being investigated for hostile work environment complaint
Using funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the GREAT program provides...
State awards $30M in grants to expand internet access in 11 N.C. Ccounties
Featuring Tim Daniels
Gaston County Shrine 50th Anniversary Race