Three Wayne County deputies shot while serving papers; suspect barricaded inside home

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DUDLEY, N.C. (WITN) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says the scene is still active after three deputies were shot on Monday morning.

According to Joel Gillie, the Wayne County public information officer, “three deputies sustained gunshot wounds” as they served an involuntary commitment warrant to a home in the 2500 block of Arrington Bridge Road in Dudley around 10:30 a.m.

Gillie says two deputies were airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center and one deputy is being treated at Wayne UNC Health Care.

As of 1:31 p.m., there is no update on the conditions of the deputies.

Law enforcement says the deputies were wearing vests when they were serving the papers, as is common practice in a case of an involuntary commitment.

The suspect is barricaded inside of the home and the scene is still active. A helicopter is hovering over the area.

Helicopter hovering over scene where three deputies were shot in Wayne County
Helicopter hovering over scene where three deputies were shot in Wayne County(Justin Lundy/WITN)

Stay with WITN and WITN-TV for updates on this developing story.

