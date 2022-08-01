NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Statesville teacher charged with rape, placed on house arrest after $75K bond

The ICSO received a report on July 20 about Bailey possibly having a sexual relationship with a student, which led to the investigation.
Elizabeth Bailey arrest
Elizabeth Bailey arrest(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An Iredell County teacher is being charged with rape and other sex charges with a student, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says.

According to deputies, 36-year-old Elizabeth Bailey of Statesville is being charged with felony statutory rape of a person who is 15 years old or younger, felony indecent liberties with a minor and felony sexual activity with a student.

Bailey is a science teacher at Northview Academy (formerly Pressly School) and is now suspended with pay pending an investigation by the ICSO. She has been employed with the Iredell-Statesville School District since Feb. 2010.

The ICSO received a report on July 20 about Bailey possibly having a sexual relationship with a student, which led to the investigation.

Several witness interviews took place and detectives received search warrants for digital and social media communications between the victim and Bailey.

Based on the evidence gathered, three felony arrest warrants were obtained for Bailey. On Monday, Bailey turned herself in after an arrangement had been made between the District Attorney’s Office and Bailey’s attorney on the bond amount and special restrictions.

Bailey received a $75,000 secured bond and was placed on house arrest with an electric ankle monitor.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Airplanes at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Hundreds of flights delayed, canceled coming in and out of Charlotte
CMPD is investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte.
One killed in shooting at southwest Charlotte hotel
Van Gogh Exhibit
Camp North End responds to heat complaints at popular exhibits
Charlotte FC July 30
Charlotte FC game postponed after hours-long delay
A 17-year-old died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river

Latest News

A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
One person killed in I-77 crash that closed northbound lanes
Helicopter hovering over scene where three deputies were shot in Wayne County
Three Wayne County deputies shot while serving papers; suspect barricaded inside home
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol was called to a deadly crash at an Iredell County...
Employee killed after being hit by truck at Iredell County processing plant, authorities say
Mecklenburg County is slated to receive more doses of the monkeypox vaccine.
Mecklenburg County to receive additional doses of monkeypox vaccine, health officials say