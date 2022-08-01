NC DHHS Flu
Shots fired between two cars chasing each other through Salisbury and on I-85

Bradford Bennett was charged with resist, obstruct, delay. More charges against more suspects...
Bradford Bennett was charged with resist, obstruct, delay. More charges against more suspects are expected.(Salisbury Police)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An incident that began on Saturday night just after 7:00 p.m. ended after two cars chased each other with occupants firing guns back and forth through Salisbury, onto I-85, and back into Salisbury.

According to the police report, a 19-year-old man had stopped his car on E. Bank St. near Clay St. When he got out, a person from another car fired shots at the man. The victim was not hit, and managed to get back into his car to leave the scene. The man with the gun then followed the victim.

Police say the two drove through town firing shots at each other. At one point they both were on I-85 firing at each other. Police say one bullet hit a tractor-trailer that was on the interstate at the time. The truck driver was not injured.

Eventually the chase ended on N. Main St. near 15th St. Law enforcement from multiple agencies were able to stop the car belonging to the person who fired the first shots. Police say there were four people in the car and that they all jumped and ran. 3 of the 4 were stopped by police.

One of the passengers, Bradford Bennett, was charged with resisting arrest. There’s no word yet on other charges.

