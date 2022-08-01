NC DHHS Flu
Run Kannapolis 5K Fall schedule has been announced

Register at www.runkannapolis.com – register for all three now and save 25%.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis has announced several races this Fall as part of the Run Kannapolis 5K Series.

Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in this unique series featuring the best 5K runs/walks in the city. Each run is held in Kannapolis and hosted by a nonprofit that benefits from the entry fees. All of the runs will include a one-mile fun run. The runs are all at 9 a.m. on Saturdays this Fall.

Thousands of people who have participated in Run Kannapolis over the years. Run Kannapolis is part of the City of Kannapolis’ Discover a Healthy Life brand and cosponsored by Atrium Health. In addition to the awards you receive from the host organization you will receive great prizes and recognition from the City based on the total number of runs you complete.

Register at www.runkannapolis.com – register for all three now and save 25%.

2022 Run Kannapolis Fall Series Host Organization

August 27 – Shooting Star 5K: Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

September 24 – Kannapolis Got Rec’d Fun 5K: Kannapolis Parks and Recreation

November 12 – 5K for Heroes: Old Armor Beer Company

