Reddick wins at Indy to close best month of NASCAR career

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JULY 31: Tyler Reddick, driver of the #8 3CHI Chevrolet, celebrates...
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JULY 31: Tyler Reddick, driver of the #8 3CHI Chevrolet, celebrates with his son, Beau after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 31, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)(James Gilbert | Getty Images)
By Jenna Fryer (Associated Press)
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Reddick closed the best month of his NASCAR career with a victory in overtime on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

He broke through for his first career victory on July 3 with a win at Road America in Wisconsin and announced nine days later he was leaving Richard Childress Racing in 2024 to drive for Michael Jordan’s team.

His second win in five races made Reddick the first Childress driver since Kevin Harvick in 2013 to win multiple races in a season.

Austin Cindric finished second in a Ford for track owner Roger Penske and was followed by fellow rookies Harrison Burton and Todd Gilliland, who both had career-best finishes.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

