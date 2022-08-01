NC DHHS Flu
Police: 19-year-old found dead of gunshot wound in Monroe park

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a Monroe park over the weekend.

According to the Monroe Police Department, officers were called to Dickerson Park at 7:43 a.m. Sunday after a man was found dead of a gunshot wound.

Police identified the man as 19-year-old Yusuff Haamid-Sumpter. The case remains under investigation.

“We are appreciative of all of the community members who have provided information related to this homicide, and our detectives will continue to follow up and investigate any and all leads in this case,” said Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard. “Our ultimate goal is not only to identify those involved but also to work with the Union County District Attorney’s office to ensure prosecution and conviction of those responsible. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. Haamid-Sumpter as we work to bring justice and closure to the family.”

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at (704) 282-4700.

