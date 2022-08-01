NC DHHS Flu
One person killed in I-77 crash that closed northbound lanes

A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an oncoming vehicle.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash on I-77 that left multiple lanes closed, Medic says.

The crash took place sometime around 2 p.m. at I-77 northbound near Gilead Road.

Lanes northbound at Exit 23 were closed but reopened around 3 p.m.

Medic says one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

More information will be provided when available.

