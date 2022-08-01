One person killed in I-77 crash that closed northbound lanes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash on I-77 that left multiple lanes closed, Medic says.

The crash took place sometime around 2 p.m. at I-77 northbound near Gilead Road.

Lanes northbound at Exit 23 were closed but reopened around 3 p.m.

Medic says one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

More information will be provided when available.

