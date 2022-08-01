NC DHHS Flu
N.C. High school football teams take precautions for the heat as practice begins

The N.C. High School Athletic Association does have rules surrounding practicing and playing in the heat.
During this first week, schools are only allowed one practice a day and not more than three hours.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High school football teams across North Carolina will be heading back to the turf Monday for their first practice of the season.

They’re well-versed on what it takes to practice in the heat and take precautions with plenty of water and Gatorade breaks.

In Matthews, Butler head football coach Brian Hales said they’ll start practice around 6:30 a.m. and hope to finish up by 9 a.m.

Coaches and trainers are on hand monitoring players and making sure they speak up if they don’t feel well.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association does have rules surrounding practicing and playing in the heat.

According to the guidelines, there must be a certified athletic trainer or first responder on site. Teams also have to begin with shorter, less intense practice and training, and minimize protective gear like pads and helmets during these first few days.

Athletic officials also really want coaches and players to recognize those early signs of distress, like weakness, nausea, headache and lightheadedness.

During this first week, schools are only allowed one practice a day and not more than three hours.

