Mecklenburg County to receive additional doses of monkeypox vaccine, health officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As monkeypox spreads nationwide, Mecklenburg County health officials say the local demand for the vaccine is great.

Officials with Mecklenburg County Public Health provided an update Monday morning on the state of the virus in the community.

Public Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington and Communicable Disease Director Joy Smith provide an update on COVID-19 and monkeypox. https://t.co/8SAvLj80Lz — Mecklenburg County (@MeckCounty) August 1, 2022

There are 33 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Mecklenburg County. Health leaders say while the majority of cases are in gay and bisexual men, they want to emphasize that anyone can get monkeypox.

Related: Monkeypox virus could become entrenched as new STD in US

Appointment slots to get the vaccine are currently full, but an update has them hopeful they can put a dent in the waitlist.

“We did receive notification this morning (Monday) from the state that we will be receiving an addition 2,000 doses this week, which is great news for our community,” Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington said. “As of this morning, we have 1,800 individuals on the vaccine waitlist.”

Monkeypox is spread through close or intimate, skin-to-skin contact. Washington says eligibility requirements for the vaccine have not changed.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.