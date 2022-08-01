NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Mecklenburg County to receive additional doses of monkeypox vaccine, health officials say

Monkeypox is spread through close or intimate, skin-to-skin contact.
There are 33 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Mecklenburg County.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As monkeypox spreads nationwide, Mecklenburg County health officials say the local demand for the vaccine is great.

Officials with Mecklenburg County Public Health provided an update Monday morning on the state of the virus in the community.

There are 33 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Mecklenburg County. Health leaders say while the majority of cases are in gay and bisexual men, they want to emphasize that anyone can get monkeypox.

Related: Monkeypox virus could become entrenched as new STD in US

Appointment slots to get the vaccine are currently full, but an update has them hopeful they can put a dent in the waitlist.

“We did receive notification this morning (Monday) from the state that we will be receiving an addition 2,000 doses this week, which is great news for our community,” Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington said. “As of this morning, we have 1,800 individuals on the vaccine waitlist.”

Monkeypox is spread through close or intimate, skin-to-skin contact. Washington says eligibility requirements for the vaccine have not changed.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Airplanes at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Hundreds of flights delayed, canceled coming in and out of Charlotte
CMPD is investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte.
One killed in shooting at southwest Charlotte hotel
Van Gogh Exhibit
Camp North End responds to heat complaints at popular exhibits
Charlotte FC July 30
Charlotte FC game postponed after hours-long delay
A 17-year-old died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river

Latest News

Mecklenburg County to receive additional doses of monkeypox vaccine, health officials say
The county reached the high/orange level, up from medium, due to the continued spread of the...
Mecklenburg County has reached the highest CDC COVID-19 Community Level
Mecklenburg County health officials have scheduled several clinics to help get students up to...
Clinics offered to get Charlotte students up to date on childhood vaccines
CDC says Mecklenburg Co. at high risk for COVID-19
CDC says Mecklenburg Co. at high risk for COVID-19