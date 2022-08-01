NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Man charged with driving 161 mph on interstate, police say

Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, was charged with two counts of reckless driving and one count of...
Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, was charged with two counts of reckless driving and one count of disobeying an officer.(New Hampshire State Police)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, N.H. (Gray News) – A man in New Hampshire was arrested after a state trooper clocked him driving 161 mph, officials said.

According to New Hampshire State Police, Trooper Sawn Slaney was on patrol on Interstate 93 when an orange sports car flew past him. Slaney clocked the vehicle on radar at 161 mph, more than double the interstate’s 70-mph speed limit.

State police said the sports car was moving so fast that Slaney was unable to chase down the driver.

Slaney notified nearby law enforcement about the vehicle, and the sports car was eventually forced to come to a stop because of traffic. Officers with the Woodstock Police Department detained the driver.

The driver was identified as 30-year-old Alejandro Zapata-Rebello from Danbury, Connecticut. He was charged with two counts of reckless driving and one count of disobeying an officer.

Zapata-Rebello was released on a summons to appear in court on Sept. 22.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Airplanes at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Hundreds of flights delayed, canceled coming in and out of Charlotte
Van Gogh Exhibit
Camp North End responds to heat complaints at popular exhibits
Charlotte FC July 30
Charlotte FC game postponed after hours-long delay
CMPD is investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte.
One killed in shooting at southwest Charlotte hotel
Feds file to seize Horry County property belonging to Doc Antle, records show

Latest News

President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden feels well, isolating after ‘rebound’ COVID-positive test
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is photographed during a speech on April 15, 2019....
Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena
FILE - Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gave a dire warning at the opening of the...
UN chief warns world is one step from ‘nuclear annihilation’
WBTV becomes first station in the US to access high resolution radar service
WBTV becomes first station in the US to access high resolution radar service
WBTV becomes first station in the US to access high resolution radar service