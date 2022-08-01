Lancaster School board member exonerated after being investigated for hostile work environment complaint

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A Lancaster School board member being investigated for claims of a hostile work environment has been exonerated.

Lancaster County Schools held an emergency meeting in May due to claims of a hostile work environment against Melvin Stroble and hired a lawyer to conduct an investigation.

This was the first time an investigation like that had happened in school board history. The complaint against Stroble came from the district’s CFO Jennifer White.

The referenced board meeting happened back in February where Stroble can be seen questioning White about the district’s finances.

He was exonerated from the investigation on July 26.

Stroble released the following statement to WBTV after his exoneration:

“This is not only a win for me personally, but for all elected officials performing their official duties to be advocates for their constituency, seeking transparency, and being good stewards of the taxpayers dollars before voting to accept financial reports being presented to the board, council, or legislative body for adoption. Further, my family and I are thankful for all the individuals inside and outside the community who reached out to check on us during this four month process. There were countless people who just prayed for and with me, be it in their homes or publicly at the grocery store or when fueling my car. All the telephone calls, emails, text and social media messages offering words of encouragement and support proved to be very uplifting during the investigation and will sustain me as I seek re-election in November.”

