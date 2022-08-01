Hot and muggy week ahead, with daily chances for scattered storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hot and muggy conditions continue for the work week, with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Daily chances for isolated to scattered storms continue this week. There is a better chance for scattered storms for late in the work week, and into the weekend.

Low to mid 90s this week, with daily chances for storms.

Scattered storm chances increase slightly for the end of the week.

Around 90 degrees this weekend, with scattered storms.

Scattered rain showers and a few storms are possible for tonight, with some overnight rain and storms possible for the NC mountains by daybreak Tuesday. Overnight low temperatures will be in the lower 70s for the piedmont, and lower 60s for the mountains.

Tuesday will be another hot and muggy day, with afternoon high temperatures around 94 degrees for the piedmont, with upper 70s in the NC mountains. Isolated storms are expected for the late afternoon and evening hours.

High temperatures will stay in the low to mid 90s for Wednesday and Thursday, with isolated to scattered storms possible.

Scattered storm chances look to increase slightly for Friday and the weekend, with afternoon high temperatures around 90 degrees.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

