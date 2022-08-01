NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Another round of storms expected Monday afternoon

Some of these storms can contain strong wind gusts and create areas of flooding.
If the rain gets here early enough, we may not make it to 90 degrees.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’ll be partly cloudy and warm for the rest of Monday, with scattered storms moving in from the west towards the early afternoon.

  • First Alert Today: Scattered afternoon storms
  • Daily storm chances through the week
  • Hot and humid week ahead

Some of these storms can contain strong wind gusts and create areas of flooding. If the rain gets here early enough, we may not make it to 90 degrees, which would break our 17-day streak of temperatures reaching the 90s.

Expect it to be hot and humid on Tuesday with high temperatures reaching the lower 90s. Only a stray storm or shower is anticipated for the afternoon and evening.

Isolated storms are possible for Wednesday but most will stay dry and hot with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the low to mid-90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

