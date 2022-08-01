First Alert: An earlier Monday start to storms expected

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert remains in play today, as more showers and storms are in the forecast, but there are some subtle changes.

First Alert Today: Storms may get an earlier start

Midweek: Middle 90s back in the forecast

Looking Ahead: Above-normal temps hold thru the weekend

FIRST ALERT: More showers & storms ar forecast around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area & there may be an earlier start to them, perhaps cutting off the afternoon heat at upper 80s to near 90°, but the humidity will make it feel hotter, ugh! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/s75BGnrXn1 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 1, 2022

There may be a quicker start to the wet weather today, and with that, Charlotte may not quite make it to 90 degrees this afternoon, something that has happened each of the past 17 days. It will be a close call.

FIRST ALERT: Depending on just how quickly the storms fire up today, #CLT may not quite make it to 90°. It may be a close call. Either way, it will be very humid & feel the the mid 90s this afternoon. More showers & storms around too! @wbtv_news #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/fMOrfuhnl0 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 1, 2022

Regardless, the heat index will make a run into the middle 90s, so it will still feel steamy! As was the case over the weekend, the main concerns today are lightning, damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours that could lead to localized flooding.

FIRST ALERT: More showers & storms are likely to fire up today around #CLT & the @WBTV_News area. Just like over the weekend, some will bring damaging wind gusts, but the major concerns are lightning & heavy downpours that could bring localized flooding. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/YZtN4FIz9n — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 1, 2022

Another warm and sticky night will follow with lows close to 70 degrees.

The midweek period will bring slightly a lower rain chance but higher heat. High temperatures Tuesday through Thursday will make a run back to the low to middle 90s each day with heat index values in the upper 90s. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible each afternoon.

For the end of the week and the weekend, we’ll be keeping a close eye on a cold front which will likely increase the coverage of showers and storms across the area. Highs on Friday into the weekend will drop from the lower 90s, still above normal for this time of the year.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.