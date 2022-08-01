NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

First Alert: An earlier Monday start to storms expected

There may be a quicker start to the wet weather today, and with that, Charlotte may not quite make it to 90 degrees this afternoon.
There may be a quicker start to the wet weather today, and with that, Charlotte may not quite make it to 90 degrees this afternoon.
By Al Conklin
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert remains in play today, as more showers and storms are in the forecast, but there are some subtle changes.

  • First Alert Today: Storms may get an earlier start
  • Midweek: Middle 90s back in the forecast
  • Looking Ahead: Above-normal temps hold thru the weekend

There may be a quicker start to the wet weather today, and with that, Charlotte may not quite make it to 90 degrees this afternoon, something that has happened each of the past 17 days. It will be a close call.

Regardless, the heat index will make a run into the middle 90s, so it will still feel steamy! As was the case over the weekend, the main concerns today are lightning, damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours that could lead to localized flooding.

Another warm and sticky night will follow with lows close to 70 degrees.

The midweek period will bring slightly a lower rain chance but higher heat. High temperatures Tuesday through Thursday will make a run back to the low to middle 90s each day with heat index values in the upper 90s. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible each afternoon. 

For the end of the week and the weekend, we’ll be keeping a close eye on a cold front which will likely increase the coverage of showers and storms across the area. Highs on Friday into the weekend will drop from the lower 90s, still above normal for this time of the year.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Airplanes at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Hundreds of flights delayed, canceled coming in and out of Charlotte
Van Gogh Exhibit
Camp North End responds to heat complaints at popular exhibits
Charlotte FC July 30
Charlotte FC game postponed after hours-long delay
CMPD is investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte.
One killed in shooting at southwest Charlotte hotel
Feds file to seize Horry County property belonging to Doc Antle, records show

Latest News

52-year-old David Land was found murdered in his shop on Poole Rd. two weeks ago.
Friends offering $1K reward for arrest, conviction in murder of Rowan County man
I-85 South near Statesville Avenue has been extremely slow due to overnight construction that...
Backups, delays still seen on parts of I-85 South near I-77 due to overnight construction
Rowan County earned the No. 8 ranking in North America.
Rowan County repeats as top food processing location
Register at www.runkannapolis.com – register for all three now and save 25%.
Run Kannapolis 5K Fall schedule has been announced