Family displaced after tree falls on west Charlotte home
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A family in west Charlotte had to leave their home after a tree fell on it, first responders said.
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the tree fell on a home on Rocklake Drive.
Firefighters said six people were displaced and were getting assistance from the American Red Cross.
Around 8:20 a.m. Monday, firefighters were working with the family to get a car out from under the tree.
The house has an “unsafe” sticker on it.
