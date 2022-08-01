Family displaced after tree falls on west Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A family in west Charlotte had to leave their home after a tree fell on it, first responders said.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the tree fell on a home on Rocklake Drive.

Firefighters said six people were displaced and were getting assistance from the American Red Cross.

Around 8:20 a.m. Monday, firefighters were working with the family to get a car out from under the tree.

The house has an “unsafe” sticker on it.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.