NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Family displaced after tree falls on west Charlotte home

The house has an “unsafe” sticker on it.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A family in west Charlotte had to leave their home after a tree fell on it, first responders said.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the tree fell on a home on Rocklake Drive.

Firefighters said six people were displaced and were getting assistance from the American Red Cross.

Around 8:20 a.m. Monday, firefighters were working with the family to get a car out from under the tree.

The house has an “unsafe” sticker on it.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Airplanes at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Hundreds of flights delayed, canceled coming in and out of Charlotte
Van Gogh Exhibit
Camp North End responds to heat complaints at popular exhibits
Charlotte FC July 30
Charlotte FC game postponed after hours-long delay
CMPD is investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte.
One killed in shooting at southwest Charlotte hotel
Feds file to seize Horry County property belonging to Doc Antle, records show

Latest News

This photo provided by Tyler Jones shows Joe Cunningham, left, and Talley Parham Casey, right,...
Cunningham picks former fighter pilot as SC gov running mate
52-year-old David Land was found murdered in his shop on Poole Rd. two weeks ago.
Friends offering $1K reward for arrest, conviction in murder of Rowan County man
I-85 South near Statesville Avenue has been extremely slow due to overnight construction that...
Backups, delays still seen on parts of I-85 South near I-77 due to overnight construction
Rowan County earned the No. 8 ranking in North America.
Rowan County repeats as top food processing location