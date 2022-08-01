Employee killed after being hit by truck at Iredell County processing plant, authorities say

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – An employee at an Iredell County processing plant was killed after being hit by a truck at the facility on Friday, authorities said.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, troopers were called to an industrial poultry by-product processing plant off Sheffield Road in the Harmony area around 7:45 p.m. on July 29.

Troopers said a terminal tractor-trailer, also known as a yard truck, was backing toward an unloading bay and collided with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, 43-year-old Jason Wayne Bare, of Harmony, died from his injuries at the scene, according to the highway patrol.

Troopers said both the terminal tractor-trailer operator and the pedestrian worked at the plant.

There was no information as to whether or not the driver would face any charges.

