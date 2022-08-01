Drive home the new Toyota Crown in 2023

2023 is a big year for Toyota fans. We’ve got a new manual transmission GR Supra coming as well as the all-new GR Corolla, the 2023 bz4X, the completely redesigned Toyota Sequoia, and more. However, one more new addition has been added to the lineup - the Toyota Crown is officially headed to the United States and we’re ready to welcome it at Toyota of N Charlotte.

What is the Toyota Crown, and why haven’t we had it in the US?

The Toyota Crown has - up until now - not been available stateside. However, it’s a popular luxury sedan for drivers in Japan and has been a go-to for executives for decades (literally, since 1955), offering them a spacious and luxurious sedan option. However, it wasn’t available in the U.S. after 1958, and we’ve had the Toyota Avalon sitting in its place up until 2022 (which was the Avalon’s last year on the market).

We do know that the Toyota Crown will be completely redesigned when it arrives at Toyota of N Charlotte. We don’t have specific details, but it’s been speculated that it will be even sportier than its sedan predecessor, rocking a coupe or even crossover style. We’re thinking that it will be slightly bigger than a sedan, but smaller than an SUV.

It will likely be built on the TNGA-K platform and offer some sort of hybrid drivetrain and all-wheel drive option. However, it could be a hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or even electric vehicle - we’re not sure which yet, but we do know it’ll offer green performance and major fuel efficiency.

Some drivers are speculating that the new Toyota Crown will offer a 2.4L 4-cylinder hybrid powertrain with 200-210 horsepower. Others still think that instead, this new Toyota will bring a 2.4L turbocharged inline-four to the table with a six-speed automatic transmission. This would result in 350+ horsepower… we know which option we’d prefer.

It’s been rumored that the new Toyota Crown will be more spacious inside than the previous sedan iteration. We’re inclined to think this is true - it’s likely that this new N Charlotte Toyota will be more like a Lexus in terms of luxury and comfort, much like the Toyota Avalon was.

The tech is supposed to be out-of-this-world - it’s likely to be very similar to that of the bz4X, which is top-of-the-line and extremely cutting edge when it comes to technological features. We’re talking advanced infotainment system and more.

Stay tuned for more Toyota Crown updates with Toyota of N Charlotte

