CMPD investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a shooting in southwest Charlotte, officials confirmed.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Medic confirmed that they were responded to a gunshot wound call in the 4800 block of Wallingford Street, the same area CMPD is conducting the investigation.

The incident happened Sunday night.

A WBTV crew at the scene said the incident happened at a Quality Inn hotel.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

