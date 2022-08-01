NC DHHS Flu
CMPD investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte

The incident happened in the 4800 block of Wallingford Street.
CMPD is investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte.
CMPD is investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a shooting in southwest Charlotte, officials confirmed.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Medic confirmed that they were responded to a gunshot wound call in the 4800 block of Wallingford Street, the same area CMPD is conducting the investigation.

The incident happened Sunday night.

A WBTV crew at the scene said the incident happened at a Quality Inn hotel.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

