CMPD investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte
The incident happened in the 4800 block of Wallingford Street.
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a shooting in southwest Charlotte, officials confirmed.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.
Medic confirmed that they were responded to a gunshot wound call in the 4800 block of Wallingford Street, the same area CMPD is conducting the investigation.
The incident happened Sunday night.
A WBTV crew at the scene said the incident happened at a Quality Inn hotel.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
