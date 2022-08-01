Charlotte gas prices averaging less than $4 a gallon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte fell 12.2 cents over the last week, sitting at $3.96 as of Monday, officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations. It represents the seventh straight week of declines.

The price is 45 cents higher than the previous nine-year high of $3.51 a gallon on Aug. 1, 2013.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 51.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand at $1.07 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said. The cheapest station in the city is $3.54 per gallon as of July 31 while the most expensive is $4.49 a gallon, a difference of 95 cents per gallon.

Check out the Charlotte area’s lowest gas prices here.

The price of diesel has fallen 14.8 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.27 per gallon, analysts said. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.86, down 14.6 cents from last week’s $4.01 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

“We continue to see average gas prices falling in every state, with the national average down for the seventh straight week. Even better, nearly 20 states have also seen their average decline to $3.99 or less, with over 70,000 stations now at that level or below,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The outlook is for a continued drop in most areas, however, some supply tightness in areas of the Northeastern U.S. could push prices up slightly until inventories rise, or imports do. For now, Americans are seeing prices nearly 90 cents lower than their mid-June peak and are spending close to $330 million less on gasoline every day as a result. As long as oil prices hold at these levels or lower, we’ll see another decline in most areas this week.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.