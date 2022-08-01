Backups, delays still seen on parts of I-85 South near I-77 due to overnight construction
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, NC. (WBTV) – Overnight construction that hadn’t wrapped up at 6 a.m. is still causing delays and backups on parts of Interstate 85 South in Charlotte.
Three of the four lanes of I-85 had been closed between Statesville Avenue up to Sugar Creek Road, causing delays.
Construction was expected to wrap up by 6 a.m.
Around 6:20 a.m., crews began picking up the road cones. Traffic should gradually improve.
