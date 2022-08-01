NC DHHS Flu
$1000 reward offered in murder of Rowan County man

Funeral services for David Land also announced
52-year-old David Land was found murdered in his shop on Poole Rd. two weeks ago.
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Friends of a murdered Rowan County man say they are offering a $1000 reward for information that would lead to an arrest and conviction in the case.

A friend found Land in his Poole Rd. shop on Monday, July 22. Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office determined that Land was the victim of a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

A funeral service is set for this week for David Land. According to Powles Funeral Home, visitation will take place on Thursday, August 4, at 1:00 p.m., ending at 1:45 p.m., at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 9275 Bringle Ferry Road, Salisbury. The service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church.

Donations to help with funeral expenses may be made here: GoFundMe

