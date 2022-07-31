Town of Huntersville’s ‘Week of Fun’ kicks off Monday

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - During this first week of August, the Town of Huntersville Parks and Recreation is partnering with the Huntersville Police Department, Huntersville Fire Department, and Huntersville Presbyterian Church to put on a full slate of activities for the community to enjoy.

The festivities run Aug. 1-5, and will offer fun for all ages.

On Monday, Aug. 1, ‘Move it Monday’ will take to Veterans Park from 10-11 a.m. for outdoor fun and exercise.

On Tuesday, Aug. 2, ‘Teen Throwback Tuesday’ will dedicate the evening to the local teenagers, will host Heroes in a Half Shell Battle of the Bands, and will end the night eating pizza and popcorn while watching ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ at Veterans Park.

The bands will play from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and the movie will start at 9 p.m.

‘Water Wednesday’ will happen on Aug. 3 from 6-7 p.m. at Waymer Park.

Then on Aug. 4, the highlight of the day will be ‘Take a Trip Thursday,’ which will feature a scavenger hunt that will start at Rosedale Nature Preserve at 10 a.m. and will end at Charlotte Mecklenburg Library - North County Regional.

The week will be capped off with ‘Fun Friday’ at Veterans Park from 6-9 p.m. Fun Friday will host a Back 2 School Bash with live music, games, food trucks and free school supplies.

