NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

First Alert: Showers and storms threaten the end of weekend, into next week

A First Alert is in place for Monday due to the chance for afternoon storms.
Sunday will feature chances of more late-day showers and storms.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After spending most of our Sunday enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures, we’re going to wrap up this evening with another round of showers and thunderstorms.

  • First Alert Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy then afternoon scattered storms.
  • Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot, isolated PM storms.
  • Wednesday: Hot and humid, scattered storms.

Some hit-or-miss showers and storms will be possible up until midnight for this Sunday evening. The overnight will be partly cloudy and quiet with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Monday starts out partly cloudy and dry but as we begin to heat up in the afternoon, some scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Highs on Monday will range from the upper 70s in the mountains to upper 80s and lower 90s across the piedmont.

Seven-day forecast
Seven-day forecast(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Hot and humid conditions stick around for Tuesday but only a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible in the afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s.

On Wednesday and Thursday, we’re mainly looking at hot, humid, and hazy conditions throughout most of the day with some scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon; expect highs in the lower 90s.

For the end of week into the weekend, we’ll be keeping a close eye on cold front which will likely increase the coverage in showers and storms across the area.  Highs on Friday into the weekend will drop from the lower 90s into the upper 80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Hughes and Anthony Longarzo stand outside the condos on Julia Maulden Place they once...
Charlotte contractor facing massive debt transfers unfinished homes to subcontractor
The District Attorney's Office has released new information detailing the April 2021 incident...
District Attorney’s Office releases findings from deadly standoff in Watauga Co.
The county reached the high/orange level, up from medium, due to the continued spread of the...
Mecklenburg County has reached the highest CDC COVID-19 Community Level
Feds file to seize Horry County property belonging to Doc Antle, records show
Airport officials say a co-pilot has died after falling from a plane in North Carolina.
Co-pilot dies after fall from plane in North Carolina

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert: Scattered storms Sunday and Monday to kickoff new week
First Alert: Scattered showers and storms could hit the Carolinas this weekend
First Alert: Scattered showers and storms could hit the Carolinas this weekend
First Alert: Scattered showers and storms could hit the Carolinas this weekend
First Alert: Scattered showers and storms could hit the Carolinas this weekend
futurecast
First Alert: Scattered showers and storms could hit the Carolinas this weekend