First Alert: Showers and storms threaten the end of weekend, into next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After spending most of our Sunday enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures, we’re going to wrap up this evening with another round of showers and thunderstorms.

First Alert Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy then afternoon scattered storms.

Tuesday : Partly cloudy, hot, isolated PM storms.

Wednesday: Hot and humid, scattered storms.

Some hit-or-miss showers and storms will be possible up until midnight for this Sunday evening. The overnight will be partly cloudy and quiet with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Monday starts out partly cloudy and dry but as we begin to heat up in the afternoon, some scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Highs on Monday will range from the upper 70s in the mountains to upper 80s and lower 90s across the piedmont.

Seven-day forecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Hot and humid conditions stick around for Tuesday but only a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible in the afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s.

On Wednesday and Thursday, we’re mainly looking at hot, humid, and hazy conditions throughout most of the day with some scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon; expect highs in the lower 90s.

For the end of week into the weekend, we’ll be keeping a close eye on cold front which will likely increase the coverage in showers and storms across the area. Highs on Friday into the weekend will drop from the lower 90s into the upper 80s.

