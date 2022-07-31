NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Scattered storms Sunday and Monday to kickoff new week

First Alert Today & Monday: Scattered storms
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBTV)
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a foggy start this morning, more unsettled weather in store for today and Monday.

  • First Alert Today & Monday: Scattered storms
  • Daily storm chances through the week
  • Hot & humid week ahead

Clouds will break today to feature a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures slightly cooler in the upper 80s with heat indices in the mid 90s. Scattered storms are expected for the afternoon/evening. Strong wind gusts, localized flooding, and lightning will be threats today.

Storm Impact Scale
Storm Impact Scale(WBTV)

Partly cloudy for Monday with high temperatures near 90° with scattered storms in the afternoon/evening once again. Heat indices will linger in the mid 90s.

As a high-pressure system settles off to the east, expect a typical summertime pattern set up with isolated storms for Tuesday with heat and humidity rising. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

Scattered thunderstorms expected Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great Sunday!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

