Charlotte FC game postponed after hours-long delay

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After fans waited hours for rain and lightning to stop, Charlotte FC’s match against Columbus Crew was postponed late Saturday night due to inclement weather.

The match was scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and due to weather, it was delayed until 10:18 p.m. The match then kicked off for almost 15 minutes before being delayed again due to more lightning in the hour.

At 11:37 p.m., Major League Soccer decided to officially postpone the match, which wiped out any of the scoreless play that took place.

The club says tickets for the match will be valid for the new date. More information on a new date for the match will be shared when available.

