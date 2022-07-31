Camp North End responds to heat complaints at popular exhibits

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Axios) - Camp North End exhibits will be a lot cooler moving forward, temperature-wise.

Following complaints of high temperatures at its exhibits, Camp North End will provide air conditioning for future exhibitions.

Driving the news: Recently, Crayola IDEAworks closed its interactive exhibit in Camp North End early “because of the extreme heat and air conditioning challenges,” according to an official statement from the organization. “The venue’s air conditioning system could not keep up with the demand,” the statement said.

Last summer, people had similar complaints when visiting the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit in the same venue. “There’s little to no air conditioning throughout the experience so dress appropriately,” Axios’ Emma Way wrote in her review of the exhibit

What they’re saying: “More than 300,000 people came through the Van Gogh exhibit and the vast majority had a good experience,” Damon Hemmerdinger, Co-President of ATCO Properties & Management (Camp North End), tells Axios.

Hemmerdinger explained that following initial complaints, the Van Gogh exhibit organizers ordered more air conditioning units. Once they did, the complaints stopped, and they even extended their stay

Context: The Ford building, where many exhibits take place throughout the year, was built in 1924. It’s a 240,00-square-foot, unrenovated space with no air conditioning. “We’ve always approached it as a blank canvas and it’s been successful,” Hemmerdinger said.

The exhibit organizers are made aware of the lack of air conditioning as part of their lease and are responsible for providing their own.

What’s next: Eventually, the Ford building will be converted into a Class-A office building, with retail and office space.

In the meantime, however, Camp North End will continue to use it as an event space. Moving forward, Camp North End will provide air conditioning and adjust the lease to reflect cost.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.