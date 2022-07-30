NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

First Alert: Scattered showers and storms could hit the Carolinas this weekend

Late-day storms could impact the area on Sunday.
Showers and storms will develop in the high country this afternoon and become more prominent over the Charlotte metro area in the evening and early night hours.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Most of this Saturday has been hot and storm free, but we could still see some scattered showers and thunderstorms in our area later tonight.

  • First Alert Sunday: Scattered thunderstorms late afternoon.
  • First Alert Monday: Partly cloudy then PM storms.
  • Tuesday: Isolated storms, warmer.

With a stalled front across the South Carolina piedmont, we’ll keep chances for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through Monday. Tonight, a few storms will be possible early on otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the 70s.

Sunday afternoon's Futurecast
Sunday afternoon's Futurecast(WBTV First Alert Weather)

On Sunday the front will begin to lift back to the north as a warm front increasing our chances for more afternoon storms. With the cloud cover and afternoon showers, highs will top out in the upper 80s.

As the front continues to lift north on Monday, showers and storms are likely; highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s.

On Tuesday a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible in the afternoon otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s.

Wednesday through Thursday afternoon scattered thunderstorms will return along with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Hughes and Anthony Longarzo stand outside the condos on Julia Maulden Place they once...
Charlotte contractor facing massive debt transfers unfinished homes to subcontractor
Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A...
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues
A SWAT situation is underway in Ranlo.
Suspect arrested after SWAT situation shut down Gaston County road
The county reached the high/orange level, up from medium, due to the continued spread of the...
Mecklenburg County has reached the highest CDC COVID-19 Community Level
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein
Wake prosecutor was minutes away from taking NC Attorney General to a grand jury. Then a judge stopped it.

Latest News

Today's high temperatures
First Alert remains through the weekend as storms roll in
First Alert remains through the weekend as storms roll in
First Alert Weekend: More rounds of late-day storms likely
First Alert Weekend: More rounds of late-day storms likely
First Alert Weekend: More rounds of late-day storms likely
First Alert Weekend: More rounds of late-day storms likely