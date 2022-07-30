First Alert: Scattered showers and storms could hit the Carolinas this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Most of this Saturday has been hot and storm free, but we could still see some scattered showers and thunderstorms in our area later tonight.

First Alert Sunday : Scattered thunderstorms late afternoon.

First Alert Monday : Partly cloudy then PM storms.

Tuesday: Isolated storms, warmer.

With a stalled front across the South Carolina piedmont, we’ll keep chances for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through Monday. Tonight, a few storms will be possible early on otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the 70s.

Sunday afternoon's Futurecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

On Sunday the front will begin to lift back to the north as a warm front increasing our chances for more afternoon storms. With the cloud cover and afternoon showers, highs will top out in the upper 80s.

As the front continues to lift north on Monday, showers and storms are likely; highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s.

On Tuesday a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible in the afternoon otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s.

Wednesday through Thursday afternoon scattered thunderstorms will return along with highs in the low to mid 90s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

