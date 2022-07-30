First Alert remains through the weekend as storms roll in

NC DHHS Flu
We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today.
Showers and storms will develop in the high country this afternoon and become more prominent over the Charlotte metro area in the evening and early night hours.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A brief break from the intense heat for this weekend with an enhanced risk for storms.

  • First Alert Today: PM thunderstorms
  • First Alert Sunday & Monday: Scattered PM thunderstorms
  • Warming trend by mid-week

A mix of sun and clouds for today with high temperatures near 90 degrees. Showers and storms will develop in the high country this afternoon and become more prominent over the Charlotte metro area in the evening and early night hours. This will be a concern for the Charlotte FC game this evening. Strong wind gusts, localized flooding, and lightning will be threats today.

Partly cloudy and slightly cooler for Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Scattered storms are expected for the afternoon/evening some of which could contain very strong wind gusts.

Monday will feature seasonable high temperatures near 90 degrees with scattered storms in the afternoon/evening once again.

Isolated storms starting Tuesday through the work week as a typical summertime pattern sets up. High temperatures will be on the incline and back to the mid-90s by Wednesday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great Saturday!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

