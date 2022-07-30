First Alert remains through the weekend as storms roll in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A brief break from the intense heat for this weekend with an enhanced risk for storms.

First Alert Today: PM thunderstorms

First Alert Sunday & Monday: Scattered PM thunderstorms

Warming trend by mid-week

A mix of sun and clouds for today with high temperatures near 90 degrees. Showers and storms will develop in the high country this afternoon and become more prominent over the Charlotte metro area in the evening and early night hours. This will be a concern for the Charlotte FC game this evening. Strong wind gusts, localized flooding, and lightning will be threats today.

Your weekend forecast (First Alert Weather)

Partly cloudy and slightly cooler for Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Scattered storms are expected for the afternoon/evening some of which could contain very strong wind gusts.

Monday will feature seasonable high temperatures near 90 degrees with scattered storms in the afternoon/evening once again.

Isolated storms starting Tuesday through the work week as a typical summertime pattern sets up. High temperatures will be on the incline and back to the mid-90s by Wednesday.

High temperatures this week (First Alert Weather)

Have a great Saturday!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

