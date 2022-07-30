Cyclists, runners brave heat for 24 Hours of Booty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Although we’ve seen 90-degree weather in Charlotte every day for the past two weeks, 24 Hours of Booty kicked off Friday night.

The running and biking event is meant to raise funds for patients and families dealing with cancer mainly through the Levine Cancer Institute and Levine Children’s Hospital.

This year, 850 participants have raised $1.2 million.

“It’s for a good cause, I’m doing it in honor of my grandma and my wife’s uncle,” one cyclist, Bryan Hall, said.

Despite the humidity, cyclists say they have ways to beat the heat.

“We’re going to wait to do most of our riding in the dark,” Hall said.

“Yeah, so I’ve been hydrating all day,” another participant said.

It’s an event so big that some people are setting up their own stands.

“People want water and soda,” 13-year-old Cole Coucoulas said, after setting up a soda stand for those participating and attending. “It’s a good business idea me and my brother thought of right here.”

The 24 Foundation that runs the event is providing free food and water for participants, too. They also have medical staff on standby just in case anyone needs attention.

