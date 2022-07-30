Aidan Cox is now in maintenance for his leukemia

CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Aidan Cox is in maintenance.

After 83 clinic visits, two hospital stays, two ER visits, and countless chemo meds, infusions, and transfusions, this 17-year-old from Conover is ready to keep on with the keepin’ on.

“It has been almost nine months of tough treatments,” his mom Somer Sparks said. “Through it all, he kept a smile. I don’t know how, but he did. His official end of treatment date will be March 8, 2025. But until then, his oncology team has cleared him to return to school as well as sports in the fall.”

So far, Aidan has had over 250 days of surviving, with a little over 900 days left of maintenance treatment ahead.

“We try to tell everyone we meet but know we’ve unintentionally missed some, how much we appreciate the community’s good thoughts for our guy and his fight against leukemia,” Somer said. “Without all of their prayers and support, this journey would have been much more difficult. We ask for continued thoughts as he begins this phase of treatment and getting back to a new ‘normal.’”

That might be the part that seemed most memorable in her email: the fight for families once the “hard” part is over.

They still have to fight to get back to what most of us consider, “normal.”

Congrats, Aidan. Your smile remains awesome.

Great photo and I thank your mom for the update.

- Molly

