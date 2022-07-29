NC DHHS Flu
SWAT situation has Ranlo road shut down

Multiple law enforcement agencies were at the area of East Street and Lowell Road Friday afternoon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RANLO, N.C. (WBTV) - A SWAT situation is underway in Ranlo.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were at the area of East Street and Lowell Road Friday afternoon.

Lowell Road is blocked by officers and the area should be avoided.

This is a developing situation.

