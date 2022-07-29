SWAT situation has Ranlo road shut down
Multiple law enforcement agencies were at the area of East Street and Lowell Road Friday afternoon.
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RANLO, N.C. (WBTV) - A SWAT situation is underway in Ranlo.
Lowell Road is blocked by officers and the area should be avoided.
This is a developing situation.
