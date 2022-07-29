SWAT situation has Ranlo road shut down

RANLO, N.C. (WBTV) - A SWAT situation is underway in Ranlo.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were at the area of East Street and Lowell Road Friday afternoon.

#BREAKING Heavy law enforcement presence off Lowell Road (Hwy 7) near East Street in Gaston County - source tells me an individual tried to stab a law enforcement officer @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/EGSeqtZtS3 — Alex Giles WBTV (@AlexGilesNews) July 29, 2022

Lowell Road is blocked by officers and the area should be avoided.

This is a developing situation.

